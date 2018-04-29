Phantoms win in OT, advance in playoffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Providence Bruins 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Playoffs series at the PPL Center on Saturday night. With the win, the Phantoms win the series, 3-1, and move on to the next round of postseason play.

The Phantoms didn't expect to go to an extra period after breaking out to a 3-0 lead at the first intermission. TJ Brennan lit the lamp and Chris Conner scored twice in the opening period.

The Bruins battled back and eventually tied the game at three, sending it to overtime. The first overtime was nearly complete until Max Lamarche scored with under two minutes left in that extra frame.

The Bruins held a huge advantage in shots, 52-28, in the game.

The playoff series win is the first for the Phantoms franchise since moving to the Lehigh Valley.

The details for the second round are expected to be announced late Saturday night or on Sunday.