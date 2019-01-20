Phantoms win in shootout, 3-2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Rochester Americans 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms pulled off the win despite being outshot 51-25 by Rochester.

Connor Bunnaman and Greg Carey scored the two goals for LV in regulation. Michael Huntebrinker netted the lone goal in the shootout to earn the victory for the Phantoms.

The teams were a combined 0-9 on power plays in the game. Alex Lyon recorded 49 saves to earn the win in goal for the Phantoms.

The Phantoms visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday at 1:05 p.m.