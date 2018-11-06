Sports

Phillies ace, Nola, named CY Young finalist

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 08:03 PM EST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 08:03 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was among the three finalists named for the 2018 NL Cy Young Award. The list was announced on Monday night among the finalists for the other season-long awards for Major League Baseball.

In addition to Nola, Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals also were named finalists. The trio combined for 793 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA during the 2018 season.

Individually, Nola had a 2.37 ERA, 224 strikeouts, and logged 212.1 innings.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. on the MLB Network.

