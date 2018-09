ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 3-1 on Friday. With the win, the Pigs improved to 82-55 this season.

Cole Irvin put together a strong outing. The starting went six scoreless innings to help LV earn the win.

Offensively, Joey Meneses smacked a three-run home run to account for the the Pigs' offense.

The two teams face off on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.