Pigs fall short in Pawtucket

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:25 PM EDT

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs fell to the Paw Sox on Wednesday night, 5-3. 

The Paw Sox got to starter Enyel De Los Santos early, with a three run first inning. De Los Santos would settle in after that only allowing one more run. He would finish after 4.2 innings allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out five. 

Dylan Cozens provided all the run support for the Pigs with two home runs. Cozens went 2-for-4 with a two-run blast in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the seventh. 

The Pigs and Paw Sox will play the rubber match of their series tomorrow night. 

 

