Pigs prevail in 10 innings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 2-1 at Frontier Field on Friday night to kick-off a weekend series in the Empire State. With the win, the Pigs improve to 46-33 this season and stay atop the IL North standings.

The IronPigs struck first with an RBI single by Mitch Walding and didn't score again until the winner in the extra frame which came via a sacrifice fly by Adron Chambers. The Pigs were limited to just three hits in the game.

Ranger Suarez started for LV, which was his Triple-A debut. He allowed just one run over 4 and 2/3 innings of work. Tom Windle earned the win, his sixth this season.

The two teams battle on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.