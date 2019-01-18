Plesac to join Phillies in Spring Training

BREAKING NEWS

Former big leaguer talks Philly's offseason

Jan 18, 2019

Jan 18, 2019

READING, Pa. - Former MLB player Dan Plesac will join the Philadelphia Phillies as a guest instructor during the team's Spring Training in Clearwater, Florida. Before heading down in a few weeks, the 18-year veteran was in Reading last night as a guest at the Reading Hot Stovers Banquet.

Plesac, who is now an analyst on MLB Network, played two seasons with the Phillies. He admits he is looking forward to working with the team after what should be a big offseason for the club.

Pitchers and catchers report for the Phillies on February 13.

