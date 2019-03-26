Pocono Raceway to host two Cup races in one weekend in 2020

69 News

LONG POND, Pa. - Pocono Raceway announced on Tuesday that it will host two NASCAR Cup races in the same weekend next year. The track in Long Pond will host the Cup races on back-to-back days, June 27 and June 28. In addition to the Cup races, the track also will host Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck series, and ARCA Menards series events during the race weekend.

This is the first time in the modern era of NASCAR, since 1972, that two Cup events offering points will be held at the same track on consecutive calendar days.

“Nowhere else will fans be able to enjoy this volume of quality NASCAR racing in one weekend,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said, in a press release. “Our commitment to our guests, partners and community will remain second to none as we consolidate into one marquee, bucket-list weekend.”

Despite all the announced scheduling changes, the raceway announced that they do not plan to increase ticket prices for Cup events in 2020. Also the raceway will still feature the Kids Free Initiative and the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee during the jam-packed weekend.

NASCAR released its full 2020 schedule and other changes on Tuesday.