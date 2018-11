POTTSTOWN, PA - Bill Hawthornes Pottsgrove Falcons will be playing for a third straight District I-4A title on Friday night.

The Falcons will have to take down a very familiar opponent, crosstown rival Pottstown. During the regular season Pottsgrove won the meeting 45-6.

Hawthrones group is focused on the task at hand this Friday, and not taking their opponent lightly.