Quakertown's Terra named Triple Hot Play of the Week

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 07:55 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 07:55 PM EDT

Quakertown's Terra named Triple Hot Play of the Week

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown's Michael Terra wins the Week 1 Triple Hot Play of the Week competition by garnering the most votes in the online poll over the weekend. Terra's disappearing act during his rushing touchdown won 62 percent of the vote.

The game-winning touchdown pass and subsequent two-point conversion by Emmaus finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

Voting happens every week online after The Big Ticket airs on Friday night and carries through the weekend until Monday afternoon.

