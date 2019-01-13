Railers roll past Royals, 4-1

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers scored three unanswered goals to pull away and earn the 4-1 win over the Reading Royals inside the DCU Center on Saturday night. With the loss the Royals are now 17-10-3-5 ans sit in third place in the North Division.

Frank DiChiara was the lone Reading skater to find the back of the net as he tied the game at one in the second period. Saturday's contest was the third consecutive game where DiChiara recorded a goal.

Following that tying tally, the Railers scored again later in the second period to re-claim the lead. The hosts then tacked on two more scores in the final 20 minutes of play.

Callum Booth recorded 21 saves and allowed three goals in the loss for the Royals. The Railers stopped 30 shots in the winning effort.

The Royals return to Reading for a homestand next week at the Santander Arena. The club hosts Manchester on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. to kick it off.