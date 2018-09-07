RailRiders blank Pigs 3-0

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders silenced the Lehigh Valley IronPigs offense in a 3-0 win in Game 2 of the ILDS series at PNC Field on Thursday night. With the victory, the RailRiders take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-game series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Nestor Cortes pitched 7 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball that took control of the ballgame. The no-hitter was broken up by Andrew Knapp with a single in the eighth inning. Cortest finished with seven strikeouts.

The game was scoreless through three innings before the RailRiders broke through against Cole Irvin, who suffered the loss for the IronPigs. The RailRiders took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning via a Wilkin Castillo solo home run.

The playoff series now shifts to Coca-Cola Park for the remaining games. A must-win Game 3 for the Pigs is set in Allentown on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LV needs to win three straight games to advance in the playoffs.