Sports

RailRiders blank Pigs 3-0

LV trails 2-0 in playoff series

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 11:24 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 11:24 PM EDT

RailRiders blank Pigs 3-0

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders silenced the Lehigh Valley IronPigs offense in a 3-0 win in Game 2 of the ILDS series at PNC Field on Thursday night. With the victory, the RailRiders take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-game series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Nestor Cortes pitched 7 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball that took control of the ballgame. The no-hitter was broken up by Andrew Knapp with a single in the eighth inning. Cortest finished with seven strikeouts.

The game was scoreless through three innings before the RailRiders broke through against Cole Irvin, who suffered the loss for the IronPigs. The RailRiders took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning via a Wilkin Castillo solo home run.

The playoff series now shifts to Coca-Cola Park for the remaining games. A must-win Game 3 for the Pigs is set in Allentown on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LV needs to win three straight games to advance in the playoffs.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

RailRiders blank Pigs 3-0

RailRiders blank Pigs 3-0

Wilson edges Reading

Wilson edges Reading

Northwestern prepares for Palisades

Northwestern prepares for Palisades

KU football preps for home opener

KU football preps for home opener

Palisades looks to move to 3-0

Palisades looks to move to 3-0

After historic win, Alvernia hits bye week

After historic win, Alvernia hits bye week

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka advance to US Open final
2018 Getty Images

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka advance to US Open final

Super Bowl Champion Eagles kick off NFL season

Super Bowl Champion Eagles kick off NFL season

Nick Foles back under center as Eagles host Falcons
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Nick Foles back under center as Eagles host Falcons

Beckham's MLS team to be known as Inter Miami CF
Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Beckham's MLS team to be known as Inter Miami CF