MOOSIC, PA. - The IronPigs took on the rival RailRiders in game one of their Governors Cup Divisional round best of five series.

The Pigs and RailRiders were tied at two-runs apiece going into the bottom of the ninth, when the RailRiders walked it off with a solo home run to right.

The Pigs are now 0-4 against the RailRiders on the road in the playoffs, two of those losses coming by way of walk-off.