District 3 playoff basketball action was in the quarterfinal round on Friday night.

At the 6A boy's basketball level, #1 Reading defeated #9 Dallastown 83-71.

In other boy's games, Hempfield and Halifax won.

In girl's basketball, #3 Twin Valley defeated #6 Spring Grove 42-35 in a 5A quarterfinal. Also, Berks Catholic, and Wyomissing advanced.

Click here for more scores and brackets.