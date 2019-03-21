Reading High's Wesley Butler commits to KU
READING, Pa. - Reading High boys' basketball standout Wesley Butler committed to Kutztown University. The Red Knight announced his decision in a tweet late Wednesday night.
First off , I would like to thank God, my family, close friends and supporters for helping me through this long process. I want thank all the coaches that have recruited me. However, it feels good to be.......................................Golden! pic.twitter.com/friU7dLlA2— Wesley Butler (@wesleyspaceman) March 21, 2019
Butler scored more than 1,000 points in high school and led Reading High to county, district, and state titles.