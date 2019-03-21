Sports

Reading High's Wesley Butler commits to KU

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 07:02 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 07:02 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - Reading High boys' basketball standout Wesley Butler committed to Kutztown University. The Red Knight announced his decision in a tweet late Wednesday night.

Butler scored more than 1,000 points in high school and led Reading High to county, district, and state titles. 

