Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Foles will reportedly start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in the team's 2018 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons next week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Other media outlets have also reported the team's intention to start Foles, such as ESPN.

The team has not officially confirmed who will start against the Falcons on Thursday night. Philly head coach Doug Pederson stated this past week that internally the team will know as of Friday, but the public may not be clued in until just 90 minutes until kick-off on Sept. 6.

Foles would start in place of Carson Wentz, who is still rehabbing from season-ending surgery a year ago.