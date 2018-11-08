Ronalds resigns as head coach of Palisades

KINTNERSVILLE, PA - After seven seasons at the helm, Kevin Ronalds will be stepping down as the head coach of Palisades football.

During Ronalds tenure the Pirates boasted a 52-27 record , and won a Colonial League and District title last season.

In a press release from the school, Athletic Director Brian GIlbert had this to say, “Coach Ronalds has been a great coach, and our football program is in fantastic shape. We thank Kevin for everything he has done for Palisades football, the players, coaches and our community. We are going to miss him on the sidelines,"

Coach Ronalds himself added, “I want to thank the players, coaches, and their families from all of my years for their dedication and commitment"

He will continue to teach Social Studies at the school.