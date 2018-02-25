Ross scores 17, Lehigh downs Lafayette 79-64

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kahron Ross scored 17 points, Lance Tejada added 13, and Lehigh beat archrival Lafayette 79-64 on Saturday for its eighth straight win in the Patriot League regular-season finale for both teams.

Marques Wilson and Jordan Cohen scored 12 apiece and Wilson had nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-13, 11-7), who entered fourth in the Patriot League standings.

Lafayette closed to 50-38 on Matt Klinewski's 3-pointer, but Lehigh scored 10 straight and led by 20 on Tejada's layup. The Leopards closed to 66-53 while Lehigh went without a field goal for nearly 4½ minutes, but the Mountain Hawks got hot again and led 79-59 with 3:31 left.

Lehigh led 48-31 at halftime after hitting seven 3s and holding the Leopards to 38.2 percent shooting.

Klinewski and Justin Jaworski scored 13 apiece, Alex Petrie added 11, and Pauilius Zalys had a career-high five assists for Lafayette (9-20, 7-11), which entered in seventh place.