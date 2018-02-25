Sports

Ross scores 17, Lehigh downs Lafayette 79-64

By:

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 11:14 PM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 11:14 PM EST

Lehigh vs. Lafayette MBB Highlights...

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kahron Ross scored 17 points, Lance Tejada added 13, and Lehigh beat archrival Lafayette 79-64 on Saturday for its eighth straight win in the Patriot League regular-season finale for both teams.

Marques Wilson and Jordan Cohen scored 12 apiece and Wilson had nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-13, 11-7), who entered fourth in the Patriot League standings.

Lafayette closed to 50-38 on Matt Klinewski's 3-pointer, but Lehigh scored 10 straight and led by 20 on Tejada's layup. The Leopards closed to 66-53 while Lehigh went without a field goal for nearly 4½ minutes, but the Mountain Hawks got hot again and led 79-59 with 3:31 left.

Lehigh led 48-31 at halftime after hitting seven 3s and holding the Leopards to 38.2 percent shooting.

Klinewski and Justin Jaworski scored 13 apiece, Alex Petrie added 11, and Pauilius Zalys had a career-high five assists for Lafayette (9-20, 7-11), which entered in seventh place.

Continue Reading

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Ross scores 17, Lehigh downs Lafayette 79-64

Ross scores 17, Lehigh downs Lafayette 79-64

District 11 wrestling champions crowned

District 11 wrestling champions crowned

NDGP downs New Hope-Solebury

NDGP downs New Hope-Solebury

Albright falls to LVC in title game thriller

Albright falls to LVC in title game thriller

Embiid leads Sixers to 7th straight win, 116-105 over Magic

Embiid leads Sixers to 7th straight win, 116-105 over Magic

Moravian men capture school's first Landmark title
69 News

Moravian men capture school's first Landmark title

Royals fall in OT at Adirondack

Royals fall in OT at Adirondack

Phantoms score 2-1 road win

Phantoms score 2-1 road win

Emmaus, Northampton boys; ACC, Southern Lehigh girls stay alive in districts

Emmaus, Northampton boys; ACC, Southern Lehigh girls stay alive in districts

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold

Hamburg's Mason wins district wrestling gold