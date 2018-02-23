Royals double up Railers

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals scored several goals early en route to a 6-3 win over the Worcester Railers at the Santander Arena on Thursday night. Reading scored three goals in the first period.

Steve Swavely scored twice while Nolan Zajac and Matt Willows both found the back of the net once in the winning effort. Willows also registered an assist.

Reading's goaltender Branden Komm continued his strong start as a Royal with 21 saves in the win. Komm did see his shutout streak snapped with a first-period goal.

The Royals now hit the road for eight straight games. The team returns to action on Saturday night against Adirondack.