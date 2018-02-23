Sports

Royals double up Railers

By:

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 11:31 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 11:31 PM EST

Royals vs. Railers Feb. 22, 2018...

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals scored several goals early en route to a 6-3 win over the Worcester Railers at the Santander Arena on Thursday night. Reading scored three goals in the first period.

Steve Swavely scored twice while Nolan Zajac and Matt Willows both found the back of the net once in the winning effort. Willows also registered an assist.

Reading's goaltender Branden Komm continued his strong start as a Royal with 21 saves in the win. Komm did see his shutout streak snapped with a first-period goal.

The Royals now hit the road for eight straight games. The team returns to action on Saturday night against Adirondack.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Nazareth, Freedom girls; Blue Mountain boys advance

Nazareth, Freedom girls; Blue Mountain boys advance

Five Berks wrestlers advance to district semis

Five Berks wrestlers advance to district semis

Berks Catholic, Kutztown win, advance

Berks Catholic, Kutztown win, advance

Royals double up Railers

Royals double up Railers

Simmons' late FTs gives 76ers 116-115 win over Bulls

Simmons' late FTs gives 76ers 116-115 win over Bulls

Patrick, Mrazek lift streaking Flyers over Blue Jackets 2-1

Patrick, Mrazek lift streaking Flyers over Blue Jackets 2-1

District 3 wrestling tournament begins

District 3 wrestling tournament begins

District 11 individual wrestling tourney starts Friday

District 11 individual wrestling tourney starts Friday

Allen girl's basketball prepares for Friday showdown

Allen girl's basketball prepares for Friday showdown

Albright coach, player earn conference honors

Albright coach, player earn conference honors