GLEN FALLS, N.Y. - The Reading Royals suffered a 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday against Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals earned a key point in the game and is now just two behind the Thunder for second in the north division.

The game was tied a two goals apiece early in the third period, after the Thunder led 2-1 after the first two periods of play.

Mark Dekanich made 41 saves for Reading.

The Royals visit Manchester on Feb. 25.