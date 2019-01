READING, Pa. - The Wheeling Nailers defeated the Reading Royals 4-3 inside the Santander Arena on Saturday night. The Royals tied the game in the third period, but Troy Josephs scored the eventual game-winner later in the final period, his second score of the contest.

Josh MacDonald, Tyler Brown, and Adam Schmidt scored for the Royals in the loss.

The team now has a few days off for the all-star break. Game action resumes on Jan. 26 at Wheeling.