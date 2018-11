READING, PA. - Reading Royals goalie Branden Komm set a season high with 36 saves on Saturday, during the Royals northeastern roadtrip that resulted in a three-game win streak.



Komm's 5 wins are tied for the league lead, he's also in the top 5 in saves this season in the ECHL.



He's got a new helmet to sport between the pipes, featuring a ghoulish nun.