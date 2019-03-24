Royals lose 3-2 after 12-round shootout with Growlers

READING, Pa. - It took a 12-round shootout to decide a winner, but eventually the Newfoundland Growlers prevailed and defeated the Reading Royals 3-2 on Saturday night at the Santander Arena. The 12-round shootout tied the longest shootout in team history as the Trenton Titans went 12 rounds with the Royals back in 2006.

The Growlers scored twice in the shootout to claim the victory. Matt Pohlkamp and Kevin Goumas scored Reading's goals.

The Royals return to the ice on Sunday at home against the Worcester Railers. The puck is set to drop at 4 p.m.