Sports

Royals lose 3-2 after 12-round shootout with Growlers

By:

Posted: Mar 23, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2019 10:58 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - It took a 12-round shootout to decide a winner, but eventually the Newfoundland Growlers prevailed and defeated the Reading Royals 3-2 on Saturday night at the Santander Arena. The 12-round shootout tied the longest shootout in team history as the Trenton Titans went 12 rounds with the Royals back in 2006.

The Growlers scored twice in the shootout to claim the victory. Matt Pohlkamp and Kevin Goumas scored Reading's goals.

The Royals return to the ice on Sunday at home against the Worcester Railers. The puck is set to drop at 4 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Bethlehem Catholic wins second state championship in 3 years

Bethlehem Catholic wins second state championship in 3 years

Pennridge falls short in 2OT in PIAA title game

Pennridge falls short in 2OT in PIAA title game

Edwards leads Purdue to rout of reigning champ Villanova
Associated Press

Edwards leads Purdue to rout of reigning champ Villanova

Pens prevail over Phantoms in overtime

Pens prevail over Phantoms in overtime

Young's last-second jumper lifts Hawks past 76ers 129-127
Associated Press

Young's last-second jumper lifts Hawks past 76ers 129-127

Royals lose 3-2 after 12-round shootout with Growlers

Royals lose 3-2 after 12-round shootout with Growlers

Lafayette sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League baseball

Lafayette sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League baseball

Two Lehigh wrestlers take fourth; PSU wins team title at nationals
69 News

Two Lehigh wrestlers take fourth; PSU wins team title at nationals

Bailey powers Islanders past Flyers 4-2

Bailey powers Islanders past Flyers 4-2

No. 15 Lehigh lacrosse captures fifth straight win

No. 15 Lehigh lacrosse captures fifth straight win