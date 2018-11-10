Sports

Royals lose 3-2 in shootout

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:29 AM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:29 AM EST

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. - The Adirondack Thunder edged the Reading Royals 3-2 in a shootout at the Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

The Royals stormed back from a two goal deficit with Brayden Low and Josh McDonald finding the back of the net. Reading forced overtime and the subsequent shootout where the Thunder prevailed.

Branden Komm started in goal and recorded 22 saves while allowing two goals. Angus Redmond was in goal for Reading in the shootout.

The two teams face off in Reading on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

