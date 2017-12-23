Royals lose to first-place Manchester

Reading Royals vs. Manchester 12.22.17

READING, Pa. - Michael Huntebrinker had his first multi-goal game (2g), but the Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, suffered a 5-2 loss to the Manchester Monarchs Friday at Santander Arena. The teams rematch Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The Royals are 14-12-2-0 (30 points), trailing first-place Manchester by eight.



Huntebrinker’s first goal provided the Royals a 1-0 edge. It was the 19th time the Royals have scored the opening goal and only Colorado has tallied the first strike more times. Reading led by one after one, but Manchester ripped a pair of goals in the first 33 seconds of the second. The Monarchs solved Mark Dekanich (loss, 39 saves) four times in period two. The Monarchs jolted to a 4-2 edge after 40 minutes.



Charles Williams (win, 32 saves) is 2-0-0-0 against Reading this season.



On Sat., Dec. 23rd, Reading hosts the Monarchs, Santa will be at the game and it’s the postgame ham shoot! Come down after the game on the ice, shoot a puck in to the net and take a holiday ham home with you, courtesy of Redner’s Markets. Season ticket holders receive a team license plate on Dec. 23, courtesy of Tower Health.



Dekanich made 18 saves in the first frame, including a penalty-shot denial on Zac Lynch for the second time this season. After Dekanich’s stop on the penalty shot, the Royals scored 1:27 later. Loic Leduc guided the puck up the left wall at neutral ice to Huntebrinker. On a two-on-one, he shot it from the left circle to the far post low and under Williams.



The Monarchs exploded for four in the second. Sam Kurker and Matt Marcinew scored two goals separated by 18 seconds, gunning Manchester to a 2-1 lead at :33 of the second. Jordan Smotherman scored two goals in the period.



Huntebrinker scored a power-play goal at 10:25 of the frame, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The puck pinballed off Chase Golightly’s centering pass, first off Matt Willows and then Huntebrinker. Willows tops the Royals with 24 points (9 goals).

