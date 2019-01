READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms made several roster moves on Thursday as the two affiliates of the Philadelphia Flyers shifted players after the Phantoms received a goaltender from the NHL club.

Goaltender Branden Komm was loaned back to the Royals from the Phantoms after Lehigh Valley received Anthony Stolarz from the Flyers on loan. Additionally, the Phantoms called up defenseman Frank Hora from Reading.