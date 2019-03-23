Royals take down Growlers

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 5-2 in an ECHL contest at the Santander Arena on Saturday night. Adam Schmidt led the way for Reading with two goals.

In addition to Schmidt's contributions, Josh MacDonald, Alex Roos, and Brayden Low also found the back of the net for the Royals. MacDonald also had an assist in what was a historic milestone contest in his career as he played in his 200th-career ECHL contest on Friday night.

Jamie Phillips earned the win in goal for Reading as he recorded 21 saves and allowed the two goals.

Friday was the beginning of a busy weekend for the Royals. The team hosts the Growlers on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.