Sports

Royals take down Growlers

Reading wins 5-2

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

Royals take down Growlers

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 5-2 in an ECHL contest at the Santander Arena on Saturday night. Adam Schmidt led the way for Reading with two goals.

In addition to Schmidt's contributions, Josh MacDonald, Alex Roos, and Brayden Low also found the back of the net for the Royals. MacDonald also had an assist in what was a historic milestone contest in his career as he played in his 200th-career ECHL contest on Friday night.

Jamie Phillips earned the win in goal for Reading as he recorded 21 saves and allowed the two goals.

Friday was the beginning of a busy weekend for the Royals. The team hosts the Growlers on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phantoms take first game of home-and-home with Pens

Phantoms take first game of home-and-home with Pens

Exeter edges Easton, 14-10

Exeter edges Easton, 14-10

Royals take down Growlers

Royals take down Growlers

Berks Catholic boys lacrosse notches win

Berks Catholic boys lacrosse notches win

Wood falls in sudden victory in NCAA semis
69 News

Wood falls in sudden victory in NCAA semis

Berks Catholic girls lacrosse rolls past Garden Spot
69 News

Berks Catholic girls lacrosse rolls past Garden Spot

NDGP baseball ready to rebound this season

NDGP baseball ready to rebound this season

Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

Oley Valley returns from Florida trip ready for season

NCAA tournament: VT defeats Saint Louis, 66-52
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

NCAA tournament: VT defeats Saint Louis, 66-52

NCAA tournament: UCF glides by VCU, 73-58
Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT via Getty Images

NCAA tournament: UCF glides by VCU, 73-58