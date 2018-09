PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Saucon Valley rolled past Pen Argyl 41-3 in a Colonial League football game on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, the Panthers improved to 2-0 this season.

The Green Knights were limited to just 55 yards of offense in the game and didn't get a first down until there were three seconds left in the first half.

SV's Ian Csicsek scored three touchdowns in the first 13 minutes of the contest.