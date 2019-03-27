Sports

Saucon Valley names Trembler as new head football coach

Former assistant takes over program

By:

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 10:47 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 10:47 PM EDT

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley hired Brad Trembler as the 14th head coach of its football program, the school announced on Tuesday evening via a news release from athletic directory Bob Frey. Trembler served as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach last season for the Panthers.

Prior to joining the Saucon Valley staff a year ago, Trembler coached in Las Vegas for seven years in a variety of capacities, including assistant head caoch, offensive coordinaotr, and offensive line/tight ends coach.

Trembler has local roots as he graduated from Emmaus and played college football at Millersville University. He replaces Phil Sams, who resigned after last reason for family reasons. Saucon Valley went 10-3 a year ago and qualified for the district playoffs.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Pocono Raceway to host two Cup races in one weekend in 2020

Pocono Raceway to host two Cup races in one weekend in 2020

Liberty fights back, edges Easton

Liberty fights back, edges Easton

Parkland volleyball beats Northampton

Parkland volleyball beats Northampton

Kutztown tops Marian Catholic

Kutztown tops Marian Catholic

Governor Mifflin wins 5-4 over Conrad Weiser

Governor Mifflin wins 5-4 over Conrad Weiser

Saucon Valley names Trembler as new head football coach
69 News

Saucon Valley names Trembler as new head football coach

Freedom looks to repeat as district champs

Freedom looks to repeat as district champs

Hitting is key for youthful Daniel Boone

Hitting is key for youthful Daniel Boone

Eagles want to sign Wentz to contract extension

Eagles want to sign Wentz to contract extension

AP source: Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal
Associated Press

AP source: Mets, deGrom agree to $137.5 million, 5-year deal