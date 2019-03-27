Saucon Valley names Trembler as new head football coach

69 News

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley hired Brad Trembler as the 14th head coach of its football program, the school announced on Tuesday evening via a news release from athletic directory Bob Frey. Trembler served as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach last season for the Panthers.

Prior to joining the Saucon Valley staff a year ago, Trembler coached in Las Vegas for seven years in a variety of capacities, including assistant head caoch, offensive coordinaotr, and offensive line/tight ends coach.

Trembler has local roots as he graduated from Emmaus and played college football at Millersville University. He replaces Phil Sams, who resigned after last reason for family reasons. Saucon Valley went 10-3 a year ago and qualified for the district playoffs.