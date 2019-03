NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Saucon Valley used a grand slam in the seventh inning to earn a comeback, 9-6 win over Northwestern in a Colonial League baseball game at Northwestern Lehigh High School on Monday afternoon. Pat Morrissey clubbed a grand slam in the seventh inning, with 2 outs, to propel the Panthers into the lead, 9-6, which held as the final.

Before the bases-clearing hit, the Tigers led 6-5 after a solo home run by Derek Holmes.