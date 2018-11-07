Several area boys and girls soccer teams move on in PIAA tournament

Tuesday night marked the start of the PIAA Championships for boys and girls soccer. Several local teams qualified for the state tournament.

You can see the scores below for the local boys and girls soccer teams competing in this years state championships.

Boys:

Freedom def. Spring-Ford, 1-0

Wilson WL def. Roman Catholic, 1-0 (PK)

Abington def. Emmaus, 4-0

Fleetwood def. New Hope-Solebury, 5-0

Notre Dame GP def. Central Columbia, 2-1 (OT)

Holy Ghost Prep def. Saucon Valley, 3-0

Moravian Academy def. York Catholic, 4-1

Girls:

Parkland def. Downingtown East, 2-0

Souderton def. Easton, 2-0

Boiling Springs def. Palisades, 1-0 (OT)

Southern Columbia def. Moravian Academy, 5-0

For full brackets and scores click here.

You can follow the action with our local scoreboard.