Steel FC fall at home, still sit in fifth place

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Bethlehem Steel FC score early, but fall to Penn FC Sunday afternoon, 3-1.

Marcus Epps started the scoring for the day, getting Steel FC on the board with a strike in the tenth minute of the match.

Penn FC would score three unanswered goals, two in the end of the first half and one more early in the second.

Despite the loss, Steel FC still sits in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

Next up for Bethlehem is a match in Pittsburgh this Friday.