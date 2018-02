BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Steel FC announced on Thursday that the team and head coach Brendan Burke signed a contract extension. The deal keeps Burke with the club for several years to come.

Burke was working in 2018 under an option year of his previous contract, but the new extension is a multi-year deal.

The upcoming 2018 season, which starts in March, will be Burke's third year at the helm in Bethlehem.