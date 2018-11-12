Steel FC to play home game in Chester next season

CHESTER, Pa. - Due to USL stadium guidelines, Bethlehem Steel FC will play their 2019 home game at Talen Energy Stadium until a new location within the Lehigh Valley is found. The move was prompted due to the lack of stadium lighting at Lehigh University's Goodman Stadium, where the Steel FC did call home. USL guidelines now require all team stadiums to have lights.

Despite the location change, Philadelphia Union Chief Business Officer Tim McDermott said that the club will keep the name Bethlehem and use the same logo. He also said in a release that the team plans to return to the Lehigh Valley.

"Our experience in the Lehigh Valley has been tremendous, serving our primary goal of player development, so it is disappointing that we are not able to continue there in 2019," he said in the release.

The Union, the Steel FC's parent club, is working with the USL to potentially hold two home games somewhere in the Lehigh Valley next season. A site is still to be determined.