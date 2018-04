ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Steelhawks lost to the Massachusetts Pirates Sunday night, 72-24, to fall to 0-3 on the season.

Caleb Walton, the backup QB, got the start for Lehigh Valley. Walton threw a pick-six early in the game, and later threw for a TD.

The Steelhawks will next travel to play the Carolina Cobras on Saturday, May 5th.