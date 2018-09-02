Sports

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:40 PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - The Trenton Thunder shut out the Reading Fightin Phikls 3-0 on Saturday night at Arm & Hammer Park. With the loss, the Fightins dropped to 64-71.

Reading starter Tyler Viza had a solid start despite the loss. He allowed the three runs, just one of which was earned, over eight innings of work. Viza is now 3-5 this season.

A solo home run and a two-run double were the two scoring plays for Trenton.

The Fightins were 0-9 with runners in scoring position on Saturday night and also left nine runners on base.

The two teams face off on Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the penultimate game of the 2018 season.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

New Parkland pitches shutout against Central Catholic

IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

IronPigs edge Red Wings 2-1

Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

New Freedom tops Bethlehem Catholic

Hendricks, Baez lead Cubs past Phillies

Hendricks, Baez lead Cubs past Phillies

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

Duke, Chestnut help Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 35-6

New Duke, Chestnut help Sacred Heart beat Lafayette 35-6

Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

Report: Foles to start opener for Eagles

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

Lehigh edges Saint Francis in opener

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St
Associated Press

No. 10 Nittany Lions survive 45-38 in OT vs Appalachian St

Saucon Valley dominates Pen Argyl

Saucon Valley dominates Pen Argyl