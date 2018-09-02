Thunder blank Fightins 3-0

TRENTON, N.J. - The Trenton Thunder shut out the Reading Fightin Phikls 3-0 on Saturday night at Arm & Hammer Park. With the loss, the Fightins dropped to 64-71.

Reading starter Tyler Viza had a solid start despite the loss. He allowed the three runs, just one of which was earned, over eight innings of work. Viza is now 3-5 this season.

A solo home run and a two-run double were the two scoring plays for Trenton.

The Fightins were 0-9 with runners in scoring position on Saturday night and also left nine runners on base.

The two teams face off on Sunday night at 7 p.m. in the penultimate game of the 2018 season.