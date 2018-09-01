Thunder top Fightins 3-2

TRENTON, N.J. - The Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-2 on Friday night at Arm & Hammer Park. With the loss, the Fightins fell to 64-70 this season.

All five runs in the game were scored in the first inning. Reading jumped out to a 2-0 lead with an RBI double from Damek Tomscha and a RBI single from Darick Hall. However, the bottom of the first did not go as Reading wanted it to go.

The Thunder walked six times in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-2 advantage, a lead they would never let go of. Trenton's Gosuke Katoh hit a sacrifice fly to start the scoring.

Reading managed just three hits in the loss.

The two teams clash on Saturday at 7 p.m.