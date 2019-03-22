Trio of Lehigh grapplers advance to NCAA quarterfinals

69 News

PITTSBURGH - After the first day of the NCAA Divsion I Wrestling National Championships, six Lehigh wrestlers are still in the tournament with three in the quarterfinals as they still are in the mix for a national championship during the multi-day event at PPG Paints Arena. In total, eight Mountain Hawks qualified with two getting eliminated on the first day of competition.

Jordan Kutler, Ryan Preisch, and Jordan Wood are the three Mountain Hawks who have quarterfinal bouts set for Friday morning. Josh Humphreys, Gordon Wolf, and Jake Jakobsen will compete in the consolation rounds during Friday's events.

Following the first two sessions of the tournament, Lehigh tallied 11.5 points and is currently 14th in the team standings. Penn State leads the team competition with Ohio State and Iowa sitting in second and third places, respectively.

The two Mountain Hawks that were eliminated on Thursday were Brandon Paetzell and Cortlandt Schuyler. Schuyler, who is a senior, ends his collegiate wrestling career with a 59-32 recored.

The third session starts on Friday morning at 11 a.m. with the quarterfinal round in the championship bracket and two rounds of bouts in the consolation bracket.