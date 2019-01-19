BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Mueller's office disputes BuzzFeed report - more >>

Sports

Trivino talks first season in MLB

Local product looks back on wild first year

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 07:04 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 07:06 PM EST

Trivino talks first season in MLB

READING, Pa. - Upper Bucks Christian product Lou Trivino talked earlier this week at the Reading Hot Stovers Banquet about his first season in the major leagues, which put him in the middle of a heated playoff battle.

The local product was in Reading as a special guest for the annual event and spoke about his first year in the league, with the Oakland Athletics, and his experience pitching in the AL Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Lehigh men battle Bucknell for first place

Lehigh men battle Bucknell for first place

Lehigh looks to topple American

Lehigh looks to topple American

KU men battle Millersville Monday

KU men battle Millersville Monday

Plesac to join Phillies in Spring Training

Plesac to join Phillies in Spring Training

Trivino talks first season in MLB

Trivino talks first season in MLB

Wilson, Reading High girls to clash tonight

Wilson, Reading High girls to clash tonight

Arthritis fear, acting with 'The Rock' drive Lindsey Vonn's future
Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Arthritis fear, acting with 'The Rock' drive Lindsey Vonn's future

Andy Murray pulls out of Marseille tournament as he mulls surgery
Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Andy Murray pulls out of Marseille tournament as he mulls surgery

Gladys Knight gets slammed for Super Bowl gig
Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Gladys Knight gets slammed for Super Bowl gig

Nick Kyrgios turns commentator after Australian Open exit
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios turns commentator after Australian Open exit