Trivino talks first season in MLB
Local product looks back on wild first year
READING, Pa. - Upper Bucks Christian product Lou Trivino talked earlier this week at the Reading Hot Stovers Banquet about his first season in the major leagues, which put him in the middle of a heated playoff battle.
The local product was in Reading as a special guest for the annual event and spoke about his first year in the league, with the Oakland Athletics, and his experience pitching in the AL Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium.