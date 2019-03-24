Two Lehigh wrestlers take fourth; PSU wins team title at nationals

69 News

PITTSBURGH - Lehigh concluded its time at the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships during Saturday's morning session as Penn State clinched the overall team title, the program's fourth-straight crown. For the Mountain Hawks, Jordan Kutler won to secure seventh place at 174 pounds while Ryan Preisch and Jordan Wood won once and then lost in their respective third-place bouts to settle for fourth place.

The Nittany Lions won their fourth straight team title before the championships even reached the final session. They had 123.5 points heading into Saturday's finals. Ohio State was in the second with 96.5 points. Lehigh was 12th with 40 points going into Saturday's evening session.

Parkland graduate Ethan Lizak finished seventh at 133 pounds for Minnesota. Also Bethlehem Catholic product Mikey Labriola took sixth for Nebraska at 174 pounds.

The championships conclude on Saturday night with the finals at PPG Paints Arena.