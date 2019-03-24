Sports

Two Lehigh wrestlers take fourth; PSU wins team title at nationals

By:

Posted: Mar 23, 2019 08:34 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2019 08:34 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH - Lehigh concluded its time at the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships during Saturday's morning session as Penn State clinched the overall team title, the program's fourth-straight crown. For the Mountain Hawks, Jordan Kutler won to secure seventh place at 174 pounds while Ryan Preisch and Jordan Wood won once and then lost in their respective third-place bouts to settle for fourth place.

The Nittany Lions won their fourth straight team title before the championships even reached the final session. They had 123.5 points heading into Saturday's finals. Ohio State was in the second with 96.5 points. Lehigh was 12th with 40 points going into Saturday's evening session.

Parkland graduate Ethan Lizak finished seventh at 133 pounds for Minnesota. Also Bethlehem Catholic product Mikey Labriola took sixth for Nebraska at 174 pounds.

The championships conclude on Saturday night with the finals at PPG Paints Arena.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Bethlehem Catholic wins second state championship in 3 years

Bethlehem Catholic wins second state championship in 3 years

Pennridge falls short in 2OT in PIAA title game

Pennridge falls short in 2OT in PIAA title game

Edwards leads Purdue to rout of reigning champ Villanova
Associated Press

Edwards leads Purdue to rout of reigning champ Villanova

Pens prevail over Phantoms in overtime

Pens prevail over Phantoms in overtime

Young's last-second jumper lifts Hawks past 76ers 129-127
Associated Press

Young's last-second jumper lifts Hawks past 76ers 129-127

Royals lose 3-2 after 12-round shootout with Growlers

Royals lose 3-2 after 12-round shootout with Growlers

Lafayette sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League baseball

Lafayette sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League baseball

Two Lehigh wrestlers take fourth; PSU wins team title at nationals
69 News

Two Lehigh wrestlers take fourth; PSU wins team title at nationals

Bailey powers Islanders past Flyers 4-2

Bailey powers Islanders past Flyers 4-2

No. 15 Lehigh lacrosse captures fifth straight win

No. 15 Lehigh lacrosse captures fifth straight win