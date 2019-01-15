Whitehall names Senneca head football coach

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall High School announced the hiring of Matt Senneca as its next head football coach via a press release from athletic director Bob Hartman on Monday night. Senneca is a well-known name in football around the area and most recently spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Emmaus.

“We are very excited to name Matt Senneca as our next Head Coach in Football. One of the things that impressed in the Committee most was Matt’s passion to build relationships with student-athletes and help them beyond the game," Hartman said in the release. "He laid out a concise and clear plan for the football program. Coach viewed our job as a premier job in District XI and will be putting together a first rate staff, with a collection of some Whitehall veterans as well as some new fresh faces in to our program. We are pleased that our program attracts high quality coaches such as Coach Senneca."

The former Central Catholic and Penn State player previously was a head coach at Wilson Area High School for two years. He also was an assistant for Parkland and Liberty as well as Moravian College.