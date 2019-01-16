Sports

Wilson wrestling wins over Northwestern

EASTON, Pa. - Wilson defeated Northwestern 58-8 in a Colonial League wrestling match on Tuesday night at Wilson Area High School. The Tigers are the top team in the western division.

The Warriors jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in the home dual. The hosts won 12 of the 14 bouts.

The next hurdle is a big one for Wilson, a match against Sacuon Valley on Thursday night. The winner of the contest will claim the top seed in the upcoming league tournament. 

