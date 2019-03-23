Wood falls in sudden victory in NCAA semis

69 News

PITTSBURGH - Jordan Wood lost in sudden victory in his semifinal bout while Jordan Kutler and Ryan Preisch won their consolation bouts to earn All-American status during Friday's evening session in the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Kutler and Preisch join Wood to make a trio of Mountain Hawks who will return to Bethlehem as All-Americans this year.

Wood lost to Derek White of Oklahoma State 3-1 in sudden victory. White earned a takedown in the extra period that was challenged by Lehigh, but was upheld after the review. The loss bumped Wood to the consolation semifinals, where he will wrestle tomorrow.

On Saturday, Wood and Preisch will wrestle in the consolation semifinal round. Kutler will wretle for seventh place at 174 pounds.