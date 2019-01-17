A coating to an inch or two of snow still on track for Thursday night

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low: 20 THURSDAY: Colder with some sun giving way to clouds. High: 33 THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow at times, with accumulations of a coating to two inches for most; untreated surfaces will be slippery. Low: 26

With two storms and a bitter cold arctic blast in the forecast over the next seven days, you hopefully enjoyed another quiet and mainly dry day on Wednesday. Granted, it was much cloudier than the past few days although not all that cold by mid-January standards, with high temperatures for most of us in the mid to upper 30s. Those 30s will feel nice compared with what’s on the way early next week, as the coldest air of the season will keep highs mired in the teens, send lows deep down into the single digits, and create below zero wind chills by Sunday night and Monday. And before that arctic blast blows in, two storms will sweep through and impact us with some winter weather, the first Thursday night and the second later in the weekend. Those storms will be vastly different both in strength and track so expect the impacts to be vastly different with each.

Clouds should break for some clearing overnight, which will allow low temperatures to drop to around 20 degrees. That’s where we’ll begin the day on Thursday, which should start with some sunshine before clouds increase and thicken during the day ahead of our first storm. Well actually, it won’t be much of a storm, but it will produce some periods of light snow overnight Thursday, beginning after the Thursday evening commute and largely ending before the Friday morning commute. So it’s ideal timing as far as having the least impact on travel, as the steadiest light snow will fall overnight when travel is lightest on area roads. Accumulations will also be light, with a coating to an inch or two of snow expected for most of us, although some isolated three inch amounts will be possible, especially in the higher elevations along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. The slickest travel will occur overnight on Thursday, although some slick spots that result from the overnight snow could linger into Friday morning. It’s snow for most of us, but areas along and south of the Interstate 95 corridor may mix or change to rain, limiting accumulations the farther southeast you travel.

Outside of a leftover rain or snow shower Friday morning, clouds will try to break for some sun on Friday as highs bounce back above 40 degrees, if only for a day. Saturday’s sunshine will be limited to the morning hours, but the calm “in between storms” will continue through the start of the weekend as clouds again return during the day on Saturday. Some snow will likely arrive by evening, and continue overnight where it will mix with and change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain for much of the area. That wintry mix will then transition back to snow on Sunday before ending later in the day, as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area and causes temperatures to plummet back below freezing. This second storm will be bigger, stronger, and “juicier” with a lot more moisture to work with. It will also be a “kitchen sink” storm, as it will throw everything at us, from changing precipitation types to temperature swings to perhaps a flash freeze at the end as the arctic air blows in and freezes and water, slush, or snow on roads, sidewalks, and driveways later Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures may drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours.

Accumulations with the weekend storm are still highly uncertain and also very tricky, as a front separating much warmer 50-something-degree temperatures to the south and much colder below freezing air to the north will lie right across the heart of our area through much of the event. Determining just where this front will be and how quickly it slides through will go a long way in determining just how much snow will fall. As usual, the snow and ice totals will be highest to the north across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, where the cold air hangs on the longest and any change to rain is limited in time and scope. Farther south along the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore, it’s more rain than anything with just some snow at the start and end. In between for much of our area, we’ll be the battleground between cold or mild, snow or rain, and minor or moderate snowfall totals.

Regardless of what our weekend storm does or doesn’t bring, the bitter cold blast of arctic air that follows is a guarantee for all. It peaks from Sunday night through Monday night, when wind chills will remain near or below zero the entire time. The core of the arctic air will retreat thereafter, as the cold eases back to seasonably chilly levels by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned for further updates on a tricky weekend forecast, and have a great night!

