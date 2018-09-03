Expired

Another heat wave on tap with hot, humid conditions through mid-week

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:45 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 11:25 AM EDT

TODAY: Hot and humid with sunshine and some clouds (very low chance of a thunderstorm). High: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Very hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds (very low chance of a thunderstorm. High: 93 Low: 73

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LOWER BUCKS, EASTERN MONTGOMERY AND THE PHILLY AREA TUESDAY FROM 11AM TO 6PM***

Another heat wave is on tap across the area as temperatures rise to 90 degrees today along with humid conditions. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds with a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with afternoon highs soaring into the lower and middle 90s with humid conditions. Heat index values today through Thursday will be close to 100 degrees when you combine the temperature and dew point. Again, there is a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm through Wednesday across the region. We will challenge record afternoon highs a couple of times this week with the temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.

There will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a cool front approaches from the west.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will pose the threat for showers and thunderstorm as well as a northeasterly flow of wind develops off of the Atlantic. High temperatures will hold in the lower 80s on Friday and will remain in the 70s next weekend.

