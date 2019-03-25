Cooler Monday with a few showers around

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a couple of showers around, especially to the south. High: 53 TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low: 26 TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly with plenty of sunshine: High: 49 Low: 24

After a pleasant Sunday with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees, our high temperatures will be cooling off again to start the week as a cold front moves through from the north. Last night actually turned out fairly mild for low temperatures as many of us didn't drop below 40 degrees. The reason for this was due to skies becoming mostly cloudy thanks to the aforementioned cold front pushing in from the north. The increasing moisture with the front also helped lead to the milder overnight lows, and we even saw some light showers break out.

As we move through Monday, the aforementioned cold front will push to our south while an area of low pressure originating out across the central Plains states moves eastward along the boundary tracking by to our south across Virginia and North Carolina.

Skies should be mostly cloudy for much of the day, and we’ll likely see a few showers across the entire region first thing in the morning, then the focus of the showers will shift to areas mainly south of the Lehigh Valley like the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware during the afternoon and early evening. Showers should be spotty with no more than a few hundredths to maybe as much as .10" of rain. High temperatures Monday should be cooler topping out in the low 50s. Any showers will likely be done with by late Monday evening, and with colder air building in, it's possible right at the end of any leftover showers, there could be a few wet snowflakes mixed in. No snow accumulation is expected though. Our cold front will push further away to our south Monday night while the low pressure system to our south will move off the coast. Skies will clear out as colder air comes blasting in on a brisk northerly breeze leading to low temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.

High pressure will build in from the Great Lakes for Tuesday leading to mostly sunny skies. Being on the eastern side of the high however will mean we'll get a northerly breeze leading to some chilly conditions. With the morning starting off in the mid 20s, some breezy conditions will make it feel like it's down into the teens. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday are only expected to top out in the upper 40s, but with winds staying a little gusty, it will still feel like it's down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather Wednesday and Thursday leading to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. With the high overhead Wednesday, we can expect lighter winds and more seasonable afternoon high temperatures in the low 50s. For Thursday, the high will move off the coast meaning our winds become southerly bringing back in warmer air. Afternoon high temperatures should return to around 60 degrees.

With high pressure strengthening off the coast to end the week into the start of the weekend, a persistent southwesterly wind flow will continue warming our temperatures. Highs Friday should be in the mid to upper 60s, and Saturday may very well feature highs around or just above 70 degrees. A slow moving front approaching from our north and west may bring a shower or two Friday and again Saturday night, but a much stronger cold front likely won't move through until Sunday leading to a better chance for some rain and slightly cooler high temperatures back in the low 60s.

Have a great and safe week ahead!