Rain, heavy at times, with wet snow mixing in to the north

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times with wet snow mixing to the north. High: 46 TONIGHT: Rain tapering off to showers with some snowflakes north; increasingly windy. Low: 42 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain (or snow) shower. High: 50 Low: 30

*FLOOD WATCH FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA UNTIL 6AM FRIDAY

Welcome to spring! Spring officially sprung at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday and winter went out with a bang. Sunshine through a veil of high clouds is what the area experienced most of the day and when coupled with high temperatures in the low and middle 50s it made for a nice end to the season.

Rain has developed from south to north as a storm lifts north out of the Carolinas. This storm will eventually collide with another system approaching from the west. The end result will be a strong storm at the surface which will track through the Delmarva and New Jersey, intensifying dramatically and rapidly as it rides up the New England coastline. In fact, this storm might bring heavier snow to parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine for the start of spring. Fortunately for us, this is mainly a rain event with any wet snow isolated to the Poconos with little to no accumulation.

The heaviest rain will be from midday through the evening hours Thursday. While some wet snowflakes could mix in with this rain today north and west of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, most of our precipitation will come in the form of rain. When it's not raining today, there will be plenty of clouds. Temperatures will climb out of the upper 30s this morning and then slowly climb through the 40s the rest of the day never quite making it to 50 degrees in most locations.

Rainfall amounts will land between 0.75" and 1.50" for most locations with locally higher amount of 2.00" possible. Exactly where those higher totals fall will largely be dependent on the exact track that Carolina low and how it phases with the approaching cold front. Rain will taper to showers Thursday night with some wet snowflakes still possible farther north.

As the strengthening storm departs on Friday, some windswept rain and snow showers will be possible. The battle between the departing low and the entering high will lead to blustery conditions as winds gust up to 45 miles per hour or higher Friday and into Saturday. These northwest winds will supply an added chill the air, making the upper 40s on Friday feel more like the low 40s and 30s most of the day. It'll be a cruel first couple of days of spring, but nothing like last year around the same time when about a foot of snow fell. No significant snowfall is expected with any snow showers on Thursday and Friday, but a quick coating is certainly possible in spots mainly north.

Thankfully, you won't have to be too patient for spring-like air. After a seasonably cool and windswept start to the weekend on Saturday, temperatures will "spring" into lower 60s Sunday. The welcomed warmth will blossom into the beginning of the following week before cooler air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.