Sunny Tuesday ahead of some late-week, weekend snow

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 38

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, and turning breezy; a rain or snow shower especially late in the day or evening. High: 41 Low: 22

Monday looked like a piña colada, but felt like a hot chocolate...which really made for the ideal winter day. There was even a little bit of snow on the ground courtesy of this past weekend's southern storm.

We'll be tracking a couple more bouts of wintry weather later this week and this weekend, but for your Tuesday, Mother Nature delivers a repeat performance of Monday with plenty of sunshine married to seasonably chilly temperatures in the middle 30s. A tiny disturbance well to the north could lead to more in the way of clouds for a period this afternoon. Of course, we'll try not to be too picky with Tuesday's pleasant weather. Clearer conditions Tuesday night will once again give way to free-falling temperatures.

Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday morning will be close to 20 degrees. Come Wednesday, a clipper-like system will pass well to the north of the area while also dragging a moisture-starved cold front through the Northeast. Most spots will come in dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but a rain or snow shower will certainly be possible especially later in the day and evening. Highs will kiss the 40 degree mark for the first time in a week or so. Breezy winds will make those temperatures feel a little colder than that.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, a small area of high pressure will clear out some of the clouds. As for temperatures on Thursday, look for those to top out in the middle 30s, which isn't too cold for mid-January. However, when you factor in a wind out of the north, it will feel more like the 20s most of the day.

Another area of low pressure approaching from the southwest clouds us up again Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. This time around, it'll be more than just clouds as a little snow and rain are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. A coating to a few inches are possible with this event so there may be some snow-covered roadways out there for the Friday morning commute, especially north and west of Allentown where accumulations are more likely.

After we see the mixed of precipitation move out early in the day on Friday, look for the low clouds to hang around initially before breaking for a little afternoon sunshine. With light winds and daytime highs peaking around 40 degrees, the end of the work week doesn't look too bad.

Tracking a possible weekend storm

After a little bit of sunshine first thing Saturday morning, the clouds will roll in from southwest to northeast in advance of our next low pressure system. While the track of this low and precipitation types during the storm remain in question, there are a few things that are "more" certain at this time. One of those is that cold air will be in place at the onset of the event, but how quickly can that cold air get pushed out, if at all? The other is that around 1" of liquid equivalent precipitation can be expected at this time and the models show fairly good agreement on that aspect. However, there's still a lot of time between now and late Saturday when this event is expected to begin, so a lot can change.

The track will be extremely important with this particular storm as a path through Delmarva and out to sea would potentially mean a colder, snowier solution for us while a path through Pennsylvania would result in a warmer solution with more rain. Without an established blocking high over New England, the recent trend on the model has been to take the storm more north and west and through Pennsylvania, but again it's still early so please stay tuned all week long.

Have a great morning! Stay warm!