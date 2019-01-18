Tonight's appetizer: A coating to a few inches of light snow

TONIGHT: Snow at times, accumulating a coating to 2 inches; untreated surfaces will be slippery. Low: 27

FRIDAY: A spotty rain or snow shower early, then clouds break for some sun. Not as chilly. High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 24



WINTER STORM WATCH FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BERKS, CARBON, MONROE, SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, LANCASTER, LEBANON, SCHUYLKILL, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES



There’s plenty of winter on the weather menu through early next week, including one light snow event (“the appetizer), one bigger winter storm (“the main course”), and following that one bitterly cold arctic blast (“the dessert”). So hopefully you enjoyed the relatively quiet and comfortable stretch of weather so far this week, as things take a turn for the stormier and then the much colder over the next five days. It’s a wild weather ride that will bring some snow, freezing rain, sleet, rain, wind, and below zero wind chills, so let’s break down what to expect and when to expect it.

Tonight: Periods of light snow will develop from west to east, but not until after the evening commute and in some cases closer to midnight. Along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor, that snow will either mix with or change to rain so accumulations will be limited. But for most everyone else, a coating to an inch or two of snow is expected, which will make for some slick and slippery travel on untreated surfaces overnight. A few three inch amounts are possible in the higher elevations of the Poconos, but should be the exception and not the rule.

69 News 69 News This will be our calm in between storms, with the second storm later this weekend being much bigger than the first. Clouds and a lingering rain or snow shower Friday morning will give way to some breaks of sun later in the day. And as temperatures creep above 40 degrees by afternoon, whatever snow that fell overnight should slowly start to melt just a bit. Watch for some black ice and refreezing Friday night as lows dip into the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Then Saturday will start off with some sunshine before clouds increase and thicken during the day.

69 News 69 News Snow will develop late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours, and there will be a solid “thump” of snow on the front end of this storm, which is really when most of the snowfall accumulations are expected (the first half of Saturday night). Towards the Interstate 95 corridor, it’s probably only a coating to an inch or two before a quick change to rain, which it will remain for most of the storm. Farther north and west through Lancaster and Pottstown to Somerville to around a Reading to Allentown to Phillipsburg line, it’s two to four inches of snow on the front end before a change to a wintry mix and then eventually plain rain. Then along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the snow will last longer and it’s likely four to eight inches of snow before a change to sleet and freezing rain but probably not plain rain, as the cold air will persist here throughout the storm. This is where some ice and sleet accumulations are most likely to occur as well.

Later Sunday into Monday: As an arctic cold front sweeps through and our storm lifts out, any wintry mix changes back to snow briefly before ending, but not much accumulation is expected on the back end of this storm. More notably however, temperatures will begin to crash later Sunday, rapidly dropping below freezing and probably as low as the single digits by Sunday night. Winds will increase and may gust over 30 miles-per-hour, helping to deliver a blast of bitterly cold arctic air and likely driving wind chills well below zero. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be the coldest day of the winter by far, with wind chills around or below zero all day and highs only in the teens. The cold will ease by mid-week.

That’s a breakdown of a busy and changeable stretch of winter weather. Have a great night, and stay tuned to future forecasts in case things change!

