Expired

Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm

Tracking a bigger winter storm Saturday/Sunday

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 06:04 AM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 11:47 AM EST

Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm

#getAssociatedGalleryAdConfig() #renderMultipleMediaPhotoEnlargedImages($bean.imageData)
#renderStoryRelatedHeadlines() #renderStoryBody()
#renderFooter()
#renderPaginationJs()

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

39°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Berks
New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
69 News

New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease

Berks
GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations

Sports
Homeless man helps Chiefs player make game
KSHB via CNN

Homeless man helps Chiefs player make game

CNN National
Gadgets at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
Getty Images

Gadgets at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show